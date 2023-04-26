Rollercoaster temperatures bring 90s this week, rain by next week

Good morning, Central Coast, happy Wednesday!

To kick off the day the marine layer is securely in place. Limited visibility is expected across all of the coastal valleys and beaches.

This marine layer influence is pretty close to the textbook situation. As soon as the sun rises the fog will clear quickly.

We have a weather roller-coaster expected over the next few days. It is not uncommon to see temperature swings on the Central Coast in late April and into May, but to see the potential for a multi-day rain event in May is somewhat compelling.

First thing first, let’s tackle the short-term forecast.

Highs today will surge into the upper 80s in the interior valleys, more mild temps although still war elsewhere with more offshore breeze.

For the Central Coast, the offshore flow is night and morning hours, and not particularly strong so the warmest temps may take place in the early afternoon before fading in the afternoon when the land mass warms up producing the sympathetic sea breeze.

Inland the offshore flow is not the source of the warmth, it is the high-pressure ridge causing the marine air to be too low to influence the interior. In fact, Wednesday could already see temps near 90 and subsequent days make that more likely.

Not a lot of day-to-day chance Thursday into Sunday as the ridge peaks over the area. It is after that that things could get quite interesting. A trough of cold low pressure looks to dig into The West. The cool air starts arriving Monday and models have been showing shower potential as early as Tuesday with some models showing a multi-day shower event Tuesday into Friday in Central and SoCal. It is a bit early to make a meal out of all of that but cool and unsettled with some showers certainly looks like a good call for next week.

Beyond the 6th models start to diverge quite a bit but I think it is probably wise to follow the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the 8-14 day which continues to call for cold and unsettled potential.

Have a fantastic day Central Coast!