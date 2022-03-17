Rollercoaster temperatures bring large changes to temperatures, winds and rain chances

Happy Thursday Central Coast! We have some more dramatic temperature swings in this forecast so lets jump right in!

Today temperatures along the southcoast will be in the 80s but towards the coast cooler conditions will stick around in the mid 60s.

Heading into the next 7 days we have a big cooldown this weekend as the system rolls through but then cool conditions will give way to a large high pressure ridge where much warmer temperatures could skyrocket interior temps toward the upper 80s. Closer to 70 along the coast.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast!