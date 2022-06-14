Rollercoaster temps put triple digits back in the forecast

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Tuesday morning, most of the Central coast is very clear making for perfect overnight viewing of the full moon! The "strawberry moon" as it is called will help to raise tides slightly but the main impact is the beautiful illuminated overnight skies!

The clear conditions will continue into the morning when heating will take over quickly.

Highs will once again climb into the mid 90s in the interior valleys, some coastal valleys will reach into the mid 80s and most beaches will be in the low 70s and high 60s. In other words, it is going to be a beautiful, albeit warm, day.

We also still have a wind advisory in place along the Santa Barbara County south coast. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible. This will be in place until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

As for temperatures this week, Wednesday will be the warmest day with temperatures hitting one hundred degrees for the interiors. The coastal valleys will be back in the 80s and the beaches in the upper 70s.

The ridge will start to break down late week and a big cool down will follow. Friday into the weekend expect a cold front to drop temperatures back into the 60s to 70s.

Have a great day Central Coast!