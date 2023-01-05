Santa Barbara County is under a Flood Advisory until midnight

There is likely to be some urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Santa Barbara County.

Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near the Alisal burn scar. Minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas, such as small creeks and streams. Water is expected over area roadways, including Highways 1, 101, and 246.

Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rainfall moving into western Santa Barbara County from the west. This will cause urban and small stream flooding and flooding of low-lying areas across the advisory area.

Rainfall rates between 0.33 and 0.50 inches per hour are possible with this band of rainfall. Local rainfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour could occur, especially along the south-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Range.