Saturday looks a little warmer than average before a little cooling begins

The forecast continues to look pretty steady thru next week for the Central Coast. Saturday is likely on the warmer than average side for most of the area, including the beaches. The only short-term forecast concern is winds in the Gaviota Pass area of the Southcoast where winds N-NW 20-35 with gusts to 50 are possible thru 3am.

The Central Coast is wedged between a ridge peak to our east and a trough off to the west. This sets up the upper atmospheric flow to be from the SW. That steering-level wind keeps monsoon storms out of the area (for now). There doesn't appear to be a lot of day-to-day change in the pattern. So we have to look at subtle things like the strength of high pressure, pressure changes, etc. to nail the forecast.

It looks like marine influence will be there at beaches and near coastal valleys early on Saturday but much of the day should see clearing and mild to warm conditions. The interior is warmer than average as well, but none of these departures from average are extreme, so no records are likely to be threatened.

Temps look to fade next week, especially away from the interior. We are not talking about a huge drop, just enough to be noticeable.

The deeper extended forecast continues to advertise a warm to hot west (away from the ocean) but specificially another potential heat event for the Pac NW. Also monsoon activity could creep west Aug 20-26th. Still a ways out there but considering the dull nature of the current pattern at least it is something to watch.