Saturday looks mild before major heat event begins

Residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will get one last shot of mild temps before conditions become dangerously hot next week. The interior regions of these counties could see daily highs ranging from 100 to 105 degrees, with some areas experiencing even higher temperatures.

Starting this weekend, an upper-level ridge moving westward from the south-central states will cause mid-level heights to rise. This change will bring warmer weather, pushing daytime temperatures into the 90s in many areas, while coastal regions will remain cooler, in the 70s. Night and morning low clouds and fog are expected along the coast and in coastal valleys, clearing by the afternoon.

As the week progresses, temperatures will continue to rise. By Sunday, interior regions may see temperatures in the 90s, and the heat will intensify further on Monday. Afternoon winds from the southwest to northwest are anticipated, with gusts up to 35-45 mph for the Gaviota Pass area. Near wind advisory conditions there.

Next week, an upper-level high-pressure system building offshore and extending over California will lead to extremely hot conditions. Highs could reach up to 105 degrees in many inland areas, with some interior valleys and foothills potentially hitting between 105 and 115 degrees daily starting Tuesday. The heat will be exacerbated by warm nighttime temperatures, which may not drop below 80 degrees in some interior regions. As a result, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from Tuesday morning through Saturday, July 6.

The coast could also experience very warm to hot conditions starting Wednesday, as the marine layer becomes shallower and retreats. This could lead to significant heat impacts along the coastline, and heat advisories may be extended to include more areas in subsequent forecasts.

There is a small chance of monsoon moisture leaking west as well, just something to watch next week as well.

Residents are urged to stay informed about weather updates, take precautions to stay cool, and be mindful of the potential health risks associated with extreme heat.