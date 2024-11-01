Saturday showers but after that conditions dry out next week

Saturday:

A weak storm system will approach the Central Coast Saturday morning, bringing a dip in temperatures and light rain chances, especially to northwestern San Luis Obispo County. This system, fueled by a dying front, will draw cooler air into the area, holding daytime highs mostly below 70°F. Rain showers are likely to begin Saturday morning along the Central Coast and may reach southern areas, including Santa Barbara County, by midday. While measurable rain amounts will likely mostly stay under a tenth of an inch for most areas, some areas could see up to a half but those opportunities should be more isolated.

With the system taking a more inland, dry route, snow will remain confined to the highest elevations above 6000 feet, meaning only the tallest peaks in the region may see light snowfall. Most showers will taper off by Saturday evening,

Saturday Night:

As the front exits, gusty northerly winds will pick up Saturday evening, especially in southern Santa Barbara County. Northwest winds along the coast could reach up to 50 mph, leading to a Wind Advisory starting at 6 PM for the southwestern coastal areas of Santa Barbara County. Winds will extend into the Santa Ynez Range with gusts of 30-60 mph, especially in foothill areas like the Montecito Hills. These strong, dry winds may pose fire weather concerns, especially in wind-prone areas, as the system’s inland trajectory brings drier air behind it.

Sunday through Monday:

As winds shift from northerly to northeasterly, expect the arrival of Santa Ana Winds, which will create dry and warmer conditions for much of the Central Coast. High pressure building aloft and the offshore wind flow will help warm the region, with daily highs climbing a few degrees each day, hitting the 70s by Monday. The same offshore pattern will keep skies clear, with no marine layer expected to develop. However, cooler overnight temperatures will persist due to the relatively cold, dry air mass moving in, dropping valley and desert lows to near freezing early Sunday and Monday mornings.

Tuesday through Thursday:

By Tuesday, winds may relax briefly, and some low marine layer clouds could develop in coastal areas. However, warm and dry conditions will remain, and fire weather conditions will continue to be closely monitored.

Wednesday and Thursday could bring a more impactful Santa Ana event to SoCal as a strong “inside slider” low-pressure system dives south into the Great Basin. This setup brings dry, powerful winds, especially to Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Winds in these areas may reach critical fire weather levels, with gusts potentially topping 50-60 mph in foothill and valley locations. high temperatures are expected to stay warm but could vary based on how much cool air accompanies the winds.

