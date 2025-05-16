Saturday will be cool, breezy, with drizzle, but next week will be dramatically warmer

The Central Coast is experiencing cool weather today, but a warming trend is on the horizon, set to begin Sunday and continue through next week, potentially bringing temperatures more typical of summer to inland areas. However, before the warmth arrives, expect some morning drizzle or light rain is possible on Saturday.

An approaching upper-level trough has increased onshore flow and cooled the air mass today. High temperatures have generally dropped 3-6 degrees across the region, with some exceptions in interior San Luis Obispo County and the higher mountains.

Looking to the weekend, the trough will continue to deepen across California, leading to a higher marine layer tonight, potentially bringing patchy drizzle or very light rain, especially near the south-facing coastal slopes. Clearing will be slower on Saturday, and some coast and valley areas may remain cloudy for much of the day. Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s for most areas, which is 5-15 degrees below normal. Gusty north to northwest winds are expected across southwest Santa Barbara County this afternoon and evening.

The trough is expected to shift east into the Rockies on Sunday as a high-pressure ridge over the eastern Pacific moves closer to the coast. A moderate offshore gradient trend will develop, leading to 5-10 degrees of warming in most areas with either minimal or earlier clearing of the marine layer. Another round of gusty Sundowner winds is expected across southern Santa Barbara County later Sunday afternoon and evening, potentially including eastern Santa Ynez as winds aloft start to veer to the north and even slightly northeast.

The warming trend will continue into early next week, with some additional offshore trends potentially leading to morning northeast winds in the hills and mountains. Widespread warming of 5-10 degrees is expected from Sunday, with some valley areas seeing even greater increases.

Next week is shaping up to be significantly warmer, especially inland. Highs are expected to be fairly similar to the last heat wave, topping out in the low 90s in the warmer valleys by mid-week, with 80s across most other areas except the immediate beaches. If the forecast remains on track, well above normal temperatures are likely inland by the middle of next week. Onshore flow is expected to return by Thursday, which will begin a slow cooling trend into the following weekend.

