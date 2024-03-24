Scattered rainfall and possible isolated thunderstorms clear out Sunday evening

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. Conditions throughout the area have been quite windy, rainy, and cool.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

A cold convective system will continue to bring showers and isolated thunderstorms through the Central Coast Sunday evening before becoming confined, mostly to the interior mountains. Dry and breezy conditions will prevail through Thursday. Lastly, a significant late-season storm is possible to occur this upcoming weekend.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

The latest models indicate expanding shower and thunderstorm threats through Sunday late afternoon focused across Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

Strong winds and cold air will support gusty winds of up to 50 mph, small hail, and frequent lightning as the primary threat with stronger thunderstorms. Storm movement may be fast up to around 40 mph towards the south or southeast, meaning that any thunderstorms that do form may approach with limited warning.

However, early storms have been moving closer to 20 mph with storms firing upstream - increasing the duration of showers and thunderstorms. The cold air mass for this time of year will continue to support snow levels between 3000-5000 feet in elevation, highest this afternoon.

On Sunday, gusty northwest winds will continue to impact the coasts and mountains with a peak along the coasts mid-afternoon similar to yesterday. This evening into tonight winds turn more northerly with a 20-40 percent chance of warning level gusts across prone interior mountains of Ventura County, far northwest LA county mountains, and possibly extending into the eastern Santa Ynez Range of Santa Barbara County. The current Wind Advisory ends Sunday at 8 pm. However, some areas possibly remain gusty into Monday.

Broad northwest flow will continue across the area through Tuesday, although gradually weakening. But mountains and coasts remain at the advisory level winds by Tuesday. The cold airmass will shift east of the area through this time frame allowing temperatures to rebound to closer to seasonal values. However, Monday and Tuesday mornings may see frost/freeze conditions in some interior areas and other sheltered valleys.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest Weather Headlines. Have a great weekend, Central Coast.