Scattered showers roll through the Central Coast ahead of a sunny week

This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Jeremiah JJ.
Sunshine and clouds mixing in in Morro Bay
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 17, 2022
The early morning sunshine that was seen across the Central Coast this morning will shift to scattered rain by the mid-morning and afternoon. These showers are fueled by a low-pressure system that is sitting about 300 miles off the Central Coast, as it moves a bit closer unstable showers will begin to pop up starting near point conception and spreading across the region.
Because of where the system is located models struggle with these systems. In my opinion, many of us will see small showers through the afternoon into the evening with total accumulations in the hundredths of an inch. That being said any rain is helpful here on the Central Coast.

Because of the rain combined with cooler air rolling in from the coast temperatures will be mainly in the low 60s throughout the region.

By Tuesday morning the rain will have stopped, leaving cloud cover over the region for a little while. The clouds will mainly clear out by the afternoon with cool temperatures.
Strong offshore flow will regain control by Wednesday and make for a very warm and sunny end to the week.

Have a great week Central Coast!

