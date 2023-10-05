Second summer? Temps set to soar towards triple digits to close the week

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Thursday morning skies are perfectly clear across the region. This is thanks to the high pressure that is skyrocketing our temps each afternoon.

The weather has been on a bit of a rollercoaster over the last week. If you recall, last weekend was gray and cool with some scattered showers. The last few days have been a transition to a new weather pattern: locally hot.

Today we’ll see beaches hit the upper 70s and some 80s with the coastal valleys in the 80s up to the mid 90s with inland temps headed into the upper 90s.

When I say the pattern flip-flops I am talking about the jet stream pattern and its overall shape. Last weekend we had a ‘U’ shape, now it is more of an ’N’ shape. It matters. The trough or ’N’ shape helps spin up low pressure and generally ushers in cooler air. The ridge or ’N’ shape develops high pressure, offshore winds, and generally clear skies and warmer weather.

Not only will we see a ridge develop but it is huge. The ridge looks to cover the entire West today into the weekend before it breaks down.

Friday and Saturday continue to see temps in the 70s and 80s for beaches with 80s and 90s for the coastal valleys with interior temps still threatening 100.

The heat slowly fades into early next week but our forecast shows more warming down the road in the 10-day forecast. We don’t see rain anytime soon.

Have a wonderful Thursday Central Coast!

