Second system has fizzled out, dry conditions are expected on Sunday

Weather headlines:

-A fast-moving frontal system moved across the Central Coast on Saturday morning, bringing clouds and rain to areas north of Point Conception, and a slight chance of light rain to the south.

-Dry weather will return Sunday before another fast-moving front may brush parts of the Central Coast with light rain on Monday.

-Warm and dry weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday, with gusty north to northeast winds at times in wind-prone mountains and valleys.

Detailed forecast:

The fast-moving frontal system has moved past the Central Coast Saturday morning.

This system had a bit more energy than the last system from earlier this week.

Skies became mostly cloudy across San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

Rainfall rates were mostly one-quarter inch per hour or less in San Luis Obispo County and even higher in areas of far northwest San Luis Obispo County.

In Santa Barbara County, one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of rain was expected.

Warning-level winds did materialize with this system with widespread gusts of 45-60 mph with a peak gust of 73 mph recorded in the Santa Lucia Range in San Luis Obispo County.

It will be a rather chilly day where highs will struggle to get much above 60 degrees.

The trough and associated frontal system will move east of California Saturday night, and after a chance of rain this evening from about southward of Santa Barbara, clouds will decrease.

It will be a chilly night, but the combination of some clouds, and developing northerly winds should prevent any widespread frost in coastal areas or any valleys south of Point. Conception.

Luckily, the skies should be mostly sunny in most areas by Sunday!

High pressure, increased sunshine, and north-to-northeast low-level flow should bring a few degrees of warming to most areas.

The ridge of high pressure that will build into the region Sunday and Sunday night will hold on to Monday.

However, gradual warming will be focused across coasts and coastal valleys leading to widespread daytime highs in mid-60s to mid-70s by Tuesday.

Drying trends associated with the winds will lead to elevated fire weather conditions at times.

Have a fabulous weekend, Central Coast!