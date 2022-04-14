Watch
Seemingly never ending gusts will give way to a rain chance this weekend

Posted at 5:53 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 09:11:58-04

Good morning Central Coast and happy Thursday!
Conditions today will be very similar to the past few days as we "rinse and repeat" today's forecast.

Today's temperatures are still 3-5 degrees below normal for this time of year but slightly warmer than temperatures were Wednesday. Thankfully we will see mostly clear and sunny skies today to make for a great although chilly day.

Have great day Central Coast!

