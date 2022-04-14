Seemingly never ending gusts will give way to a rain chance this weekend

Good morning Central Coast and happy Thursday!

Conditions today will be very similar to the past few days as we "rinse and repeat" today's forecast.

Good Morning Central Coast! Today will be very similar to the past few days as far as winds and temperatures are concerned but we are getting close to a rain chance to start the weekend. I will have full details coming up this morning from 5-7am on KSBY6 pic.twitter.com/Px4kyXCSXE — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 14, 2022

Today's temperatures are still 3-5 degrees below normal for this time of year but slightly warmer than temperatures were Wednesday. Thankfully we will see mostly clear and sunny skies today to make for a great although chilly day.

Temperatures will see 2-3 degrees of warming today as compared to yesterday. That being said we are still a little ways below normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/uvmCCo0URq — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 14, 2022

Have great day Central Coast!