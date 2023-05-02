Several days of rain begins this morning, will last through Thursday

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Tuesday!

Grab that raincoat, and keep in handy over the next few days, there are scattered showers moving across the region this morning with more rain to come Wednesday and Thursday.

A trough of low pressure is dropping into California. Inside this upper-level feature, a surface low will start to deepen (spin up). So, with time, this pattern will become more capable of producing some rain and even thunderstorms as the day warms up.

We’ve actually already seen a few widely scattered light showers, but more significant activity will start to move in over the next couple of hours but it is really Wednesday when this system will have its greatest capacity to produce meaningful rainfall.

It isn’t just rain but the potential for thunderstorms that people need to be aware of. The thunderstorm risk is on Wednesday. This brings the potential for lightning, brief heavy downpours, hail, and isolated small tornadoes or waterspouts are also possible. This is not a high-risk scenario. The risk is “marginal” according to the Storm Prediction Center and there are no active watches or warnings.

This is also not a particularly wet storm. “Up to 1 inch” has been our forecast. Most models have backed off the higher end of that range but I still think it is a good broad brush to use at the moment. Most folks will likely see .10-.50” of rain but the upper end can’t be discounted just yet.

Notable as well are the much cooler highs.

This will be true until the system departs with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Mid-60s and low 70s return for the weekend.

Have a great day Central Coast!