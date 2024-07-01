Severe heatwave to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this week

A major heatwave is set to impact San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this week, extending into the weekend.

Residents should brace for dangerously high temperatures, especially in inland areas. By mid to late week, many regions away from the coast will experience highs between 95 to 105 degrees, with some interior valleys and foothills potentially reaching 105 to 115 degrees.

Short-Term Forecast

The heatwave will intensify on Tuesday as a high-pressure system moves in from the west. Morning marine layer clouds will still appear along the coast, but weaker onshore flow will allow quicker clearing and more sunshine. Temperatures will rise 1 to 2 degrees, with the Central Coast seeing a 3 to 5 degree increase.

By Wednesday, the high-pressure system will push further into the state, significantly raising temperatures.

The marine layer will shrink to about 600 feet, covering only near-shore areas in the morning. Stronger temperature inversions might prevent some beaches from clearing, but overall, temperatures will jump 5 to 10 degrees. Our modeling shows marine clouds pushed out on Wednesday.

Interior coastal areas could see highs in the 80s, valleys in the 90s, and some areas reaching 100 to 101 degrees. Interior and lower mountain regions will experience highs of 102 to 106 degrees.

Long-Term Forecast (Thursday-Sunday)

The heatwave will persist through the weekend and into early next week. The high-pressure system will stabilize over California, maintaining extremely high temperatures. Coastal regions will see minimal marine layer clouds, with interior areas facing highs between 95 to 105 degrees, and some spots reaching 105 to 115 degrees.

The hottest days will likely be Friday and Saturday, with temperatures peaking 10 to 20 degrees above normal. Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches will be in effect through the weekend and into Monday, July 8.

Additional Concerns:

Coastal Heat: Some interior coastal areas might need Heat Advisories as the marine layer becomes too shallow to provide significant cooling.

Sundowner Winds: The Santa Barbara south coast could experience warming sundowner winds on Thursday and Friday nights, potentially bringing near 100-degree temperatures during the early evening.

Fire Risks: The combination of extreme heat, low humidity, and potential winds increases the risk of wildfires. Especially with July 4th being this week, and people using fireworks.



Residents are urged to stay informed, take precautions to stay cool, and be aware of the health risks associated with extreme heat.