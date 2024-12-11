Showers and cooler temps in the forecast

Watch Now
A shift in the weather is underway for the Central Coast, as the offshore winds have subsided. A cooler, cloudier pattern will develop late this week, with chances for light rain, primarily in San Luis Obispo County with diminishing chances and totals north to south across Santa Barbara County. There is also a second system Saturday:


Thursday:
A weakening front will approach the region, bringing an increase in cloud cover and an onshore flow pattern. Rainfall is expected primarily in San Luis Obispo County having the best chance of light showers late Thursday into early Friday. Santa Barbara County will see little to no measurable precipitation.

  • Rainfall:
    • Most of San Luis Obispo County: Trace to 0.25 inches.
    • Santa Barbara County: Light rainfall or no rain at all.

  • Temperatures:
    • Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, cooler than recent days due to increased cloud cover and weakening offshore flow.

Friday:
Behind the front, the region will experience partly cloudy skies and continued cooler temperatures. With no significant wind or rain, conditions will feel calm and settled.

  • Temperatures:
    • Highs in the low to mid-60s across the region.

Long Term (Saturday - Tuesday):

Saturday:
A second, slightly stronger system will bring another chance for light rain. San Luis Obispo County remains the focus, with Santa Barbara County likely to see less precipitation.

  • Rainfall Totals:
    • Northern San Luis Obispo County: 0.25–0.50 inches possible.
    • Santa Barbara County: Light (south) up to 0.30 inches in northern areas.

Sunday:
The system will clear early, leaving drier conditions with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will remain seasonally cool, with highs mostly in the 60s.

Monday:
Another weak system could arrive late in the day, bringing light rain, primarily to San Luis Obispo County. Confidence in this system’s timing and impacts is low, but measurable precipitation is unlikely south of Point Conception.

  • Temperatures:
    • Consistently mild, ranging from mid-60s to low 70s.
