Showers and cooler temps in the forecast

A shift in the weather is underway for the Central Coast, as the offshore winds have subsided. A cooler, cloudier pattern will develop late this week, with chances for light rain, primarily in San Luis Obispo County with diminishing chances and totals north to south across Santa Barbara County. There is also a second system Saturday:

WATCH THIS: Here are the next two systems coming into the Central Coast. Showers look likely for both but Saturday's looks more significant. (check this feed for more posts about storm potential) pic.twitter.com/hmirqnYeeH — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 11, 2024

One more rainfall map. This is for the Thursday morning and Saturday system combined. I do like this outlook from the Weather Prediction Center, it aligns with our modeling well. pic.twitter.com/uf74X1w7Ds — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 11, 2024

Our 15k model shows Thursday's rain being lighter than Saturday's. Saturday could see .25-.50" in SLO County and light to .25" Santa Barbara County. The NW corner of SLO County could see up to 1" for both systems combined. pic.twitter.com/aIGKr33Ybb — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 11, 2024



Thursday:

A weakening front will approach the region, bringing an increase in cloud cover and an onshore flow pattern. Rainfall is expected primarily in San Luis Obispo County having the best chance of light showers late Thursday into early Friday. Santa Barbara County will see little to no measurable precipitation.

Some showers early Thursday for northern SLO county look likely but elsewhere it is a chance and what falls will be under .10" for much of the area outside of northwestern SLO county that could see up to .50" pic.twitter.com/9NLHxF7Dgn — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 11, 2024

Our 3km model likes up to .50" up along the SLO County north coast for the early Thursday rainfall. Elsewhere less than .10". The offshore winds of the last couple days will hurt rainfall productivity. pic.twitter.com/v9XM835xmB — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 11, 2024

Rainfall:

Most of San Luis Obispo County: Trace to 0.25 inches. Santa Barbara County: Light rainfall or no rain at all.



Towns and temps for Thursday. The showers early are part of a cold front moving thru the area so despite the rain (for some) the temps also take a hit. pic.twitter.com/3IuqQJv1IH — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 11, 2024

Temperatures:

Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, cooler than recent days due to increased cloud cover and weakening offshore flow.



Friday:

Behind the front, the region will experience partly cloudy skies and continued cooler temperatures. With no significant wind or rain, conditions will feel calm and settled.

Temperatures:

Highs in the low to mid-60s across the region.



Long Term (Saturday - Tuesday):

Saturday:

A second, slightly stronger system will bring another chance for light rain. San Luis Obispo County remains the focus, with Santa Barbara County likely to see less precipitation.

Rainfall Totals:

Northern San Luis Obispo County: 0.25–0.50 inches possible. Santa Barbara County: Light (south) up to 0.30 inches in northern areas.



Thursday and Saturday rain chances come along with some cool air which lingers into early next week. We'll warm in the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/6SV2wB9JFA — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 11, 2024

Sunday:

The system will clear early, leaving drier conditions with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will remain seasonally cool, with highs mostly in the 60s.

Monday:

Another weak system could arrive late in the day, bringing light rain, primarily to San Luis Obispo County. Confidence in this system’s timing and impacts is low, but measurable precipitation is unlikely south of Point Conception.