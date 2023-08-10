Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible from the leftovers of a tropical storm

The leftovers of former tropical storm Eugene push up from the south overnight into Thursday and linger into Friday for the Central Coast.

Rain chances begin overnight but are more likely toward Thursday morning for Santa Barbara County then the chances increase further north as an upper low tracks thru the area. Rain looks to come in the form of showers and possibly some isolated thunderstorms, but severe weather is not anticipated.

Tropical Storm Eugene died days ago but it is the leftover sub-tropical moisture drifting north thanks to SW winds in the middle levels of the atmosphere.

Most showers look light but as the atmosphere destabilizes with additional heat Thursday we could see some isolated thunderstorms. Some brief downpours are possible, especially at higher elevations in the interior but widespread downpours don’t appear likely with most folks getting less than .10” of rain.

In fact, perhaps the best way to look at the rainfall potential as a small part of the forecast with the essence really being the continued cool weather in the interior mild weather for the coastal valleys and cool weather at the beaches with ample marine influence continuing to dominate the weather.

Temperatures for the next few days look to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the coastal valleys with the interior being in the lower to mid 80s and beaches in the 50s and 60s.

That cooler forecast though changes as the weekend arrives with high pressure reestablishing itself and warming interior temperatures back to the upper 90s by Sunday into early next week. Coastal valleys also will see temperatures rise a little bit as we close the weekend and begin next week with most temperatures returning to the mid 70s.

