Showers and surf return and a winter weather advisory for SB County Mountains

A cold winter system is on the way. It is not particularly wet, nor are the winds that strong but it is cold and along with some rainfall some lower snow levels are likely.

The showers look to begin later this evening through the overnight.

A second activity time looks toward sunrise into mid-morning before showers become more scattered to isolated in the afternoon with most of the activity likely centered at higher elevations.

Snow levels will drop down to about 4000ft throughout Wednesday. At the highest elevations, several inches are likely but at lower levels only minor local accumulations are likely.

The 4000ft snow level Wednesday PM might be a concern for Grapevine travel.

Rainfall accumulation should range from light to .25” inland to .25-.75” for most coastal valleys and beaches with only the SLO County north coast having greater potential.

Waves are also a concern again, but not like last week because there are not huge tidal concerns. High surf advisories are in place for the Central Coast Wednesday into Thursday and for the Southcoast as well.

Here is what you need to know about those advisories:

The system is past us on Thursday, but the cool air left behind will keep the highs in the wintery 50s and 60s range across the extended forecast.

There is a chance of showers again this weekend. The next system after that around the 10th and 11th. All the systems look cool rather than particularly wet.