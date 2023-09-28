Showers are likely Saturday with much cooler weekend temps in the forecast

This week has been windy, which has kept the skies generally clear. As a result, temperatures have been mild to warm, but that all looks to change this weekend.

There still is some good weather ahead for Friday with some night and morning low cloud cover, otherwise clearly cloudy skies with more mild temperatures,

Everything begins to change Saturday morning as a steep, upper-air trough digs into the central coast. This upper-level trough has a strong jetstream associated with it. This will bring some instability to the area for ample clouds, much cooler, temperatures, and some scattered showers.

It is interesting as the 2022-2023 rain year comes to an end this weekend as well, and it looks like we'll add a little more to already robust season totals.

Rainfall looks to begin Saturday morning, which also appears to be the time of the greatest potential rainfall. Activity beyond Saturday morning should become more scattered into the evening hours where it should wane.

Sunday looks variably, cloudy and generally cool. The afternoon of Sunday could see the development of a few showers here and there as the atmosphere destabilizes as the atmosphere warms. Any showers on Sunday look to be isolated and generally light, but a few raindrops can't be ruled out.

The trough of low pressure lingers a bit into early next week but beyond Monday temperatures look too warm into the middle of next week.

