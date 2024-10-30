Showers are possible a few times in the coming forecast, but not huge storm

We saw some frost early this morning due to overnight temperatures dropping to the low 30s. Skies were mostly clear inland and the air was dry which produced the cold lows. While overnight lows will be cold again, no advisories and no widespread frost is expected tonight.

A weakening cold front will approach the area Thursday. While rain will primarily impact areas north of Monterey County, there’s a slight chance of light rain showers across parts of San Luis Obispo County, especially in the morning. Expect patchy low clouds overnight into Thursday, primarily along the coast. High temperatures may dip a bit in northern areas due to increased cloud cover.

Mostly dry and cool with occasional high clouds are expected Friday. Daytime highs will be slightly cooler, especially in northern areas. Temperatures will hover in the 60s along the coast and low 70s inland. Expect a few scattered low clouds in the morning, but they should clear by midday.

Weekend Weather Outlook (Saturday and Sunday):

Significant Weather Possible on Saturday: A storm system approaching the West Coast could bring rain, wind, and even some high-elevation snow to Southern California by Saturday morning. This system’s exact path is still uncertain, but current indications suggest it could deliver a mix of impacts:

If the system tracks inland as predicted: Expect rain to reach most areas by Saturday morning, starting in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before spreading southward. Rainfall totals may vary widely, with areas potentially seeing between a tenth to half an inch, though there is a chance some areas could receive more if the storm intensifies.

High-Elevation Snow and Wind: Snow may fall on higher peaks above 7,000 feet, while coastal and valley areas could experience gusty winds, making conditions potentially hazardous, particularly for travel.

Alternatively: If the storm takes a more easterly track, conditions could remain mostly dry, with cooler temperatures and gusty winds impacting mainly the mountain areas.

Sunday: Rain chances should diminish by Sunday morning, with lingering showers possible in mountain areas and the far eastern sections of Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties. Clouds will begin to clear through the afternoon, but it will remain cooler than average, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Next Week (Monday and Tuesday):

Drying Out and Warming Up: By Monday, a dry pattern returns with clearing skies as the storm system moves eastward. Expect gradually warmer temperatures early in the week, with highs returning to the 60s and low 70s in many areas. Offshore winds may develop, bringing gusty conditions to parts of southern Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.