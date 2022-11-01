Showers dart thru the area then temps get cold

The rain system we have been pondering for more than a week is finally here, but locally it doesn't appear there is much rain potential.

Models vary in terms of expectations but we are at the tail end of a frontal boundary which is also moving quickly. All those factors generally lead me to lean toward the lower end of expectations on rain accumulation. I think we'll see light amounts (some with 0 accumulation) to .25", it is possible some isolated spots could exceed that but not generally.

The frontal boundary is already thru the area before 11 pm. After that, the large upper trough of low pressure sweeps into the region. This is a significantly large and cold trough. High temps the next couple of days (other than the Southcoast in SB County) will likely stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Frost will not be a concern tonight but Wed-PM to Thu-AM, Thu-PM to Fri-AM, and Fri-PM to Sat-AM frost will be possible in the interior valleys.

Daytime highs warm Friday and Saturday and slip a little Sunday.

There are more rain chances next week. The American GFS model now suggests systems: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. All look to be quick hitters, splash and dash systems but at least it is something.