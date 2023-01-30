Showers linger for a little longer ahead of a chilly week

Good Morning, Central Coast!

What a gloomy end to the weekend and to the month! Rain remained light and spotty all afternoon Sunday picking up totals around a tenth of an inch to about a quarter of an inch in the wetter spots. There is still the possibility that rain could pick up overnight into Monday morning. Up to date rain totals can be found at this link.

As the precipitation lingers this morning the real concern is lowering snow levels. There is the possibility of at least 1-2 inches between 2500-3000 feet Monday morning which could wreak havoc on early morning driving conditions through mountain pass areas such as along Highway 14 and the 138 from Pearblossom to Palmdale.

Daytime highs will remain chilly but it's really the overnight lows that remain a concern. Much of the interiors will see the low 30's or even the upper 20's which will cause some frost issues as well.

Wednesday is looking like a better day after another frosty start with high pressure building along the West Coast and slight warming across the entire region.

High pressure looks like it will be short-lived though with increased cloud cover and a chance of rain on Friday that looks weak but models are showing the possibility of a second system later in the weekend that has the potential to be stronger.

So any outdoor plans for the week, the best day to get it done looks like Wednesday!

Have a great day Central Coast!