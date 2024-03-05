Showers return Wednesday briefly

The Central Coast has had an active winter with most of the area experiencing above-average rainfall since Oct. 1st.

We saw more rain throughout the weekend but on Monday the sun came back out but temperatures struggled to get moving.

We’ll see a little warming on Tuesday with much of the area having a chance to see temps in the mid-60s.

This warm-up is short-lived however as a system rolls through on Wednesday late morning into the evening.

It is not particularly powerful. It is also moving through quickly. The combination of those two factors means the system will generally produce light to .25” of rain with perhaps some higher elevations of the Santa Barbara County Mountains to see .50”

This system is gone by Thursday but temps could struggle in the lower 60s (some 50s inland).

Friday looks to be the warmest day in the forecast with the potential to get into the upper 60s before conditions level off to the mid-60s for the weekend.