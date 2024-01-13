Showers Saturday night into Sunday morning otherwise mild weekend

The timing of the showers over the weekend is critical because if you tell someone it's going to rain this weekend people begin to cancel plans. In this case, the rainfall is later Saturday evening if not the early overnight hours on Sunday into early Sunday morning.

In other words, it doesn't rain most of the daytime hours of Saturday, and the rainfall is likely done by mid-morning on Sunday. Most plans should be unaffected.

Rainfall accumulations will be light in the interior and fall off on the Santa Barbara County Southcoast, but we'll see light amounts to about 1/4 of an inch for most of the rest of the area. One exception would be the San Luis Obispo County north coast, where rainfall could exceed 1/4 inch of rain.

After that cold front and area of low pressure kick out of the area, high pressure builds in rapidly and temperatures will start to increase. By early next week temperatures are already back into the middle 60s and upper 60s and potentially lower 70s are possible from Wednesday through Friday next week.

There are currently no active advisories.