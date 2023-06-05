Showers/storms expected as low pressure pushes into the region

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off a new work week it is hard to ignore the dense marine layer and slight drizzle across the region this morning. This is very much a change from the sunshine and widespread warmth we were able to enjoy this weekend.

The big change is thanks to a strong low pressure moving south across the west coast today and as it pushes towards us cooler weather and rain is expected.

This afternoon the low will arrive in earnest to the region. Scattered showers will push through beginning this afternoon in the interior valleys.

Later on this evening more widespread showers will move in. The greatest chance for accumulating rainfall and thunderstorms is overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Continued scattered showers are expected through Wednesday Morning.

The low-pressure system over the area will keep temperatures well below normal for most of this week with June Gloom sticking around.

Cool temps are expected not only through the start of the week but through the weekend as well.

Temps are continuing to stay warm across some valleys and desert areas in California. If you need a quick getaway from "June Gloom", places like Fresno, Bakersfield, and Palm Springs are places that will give you conditions that feel more like summer.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!

