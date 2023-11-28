Showers Wednesday but no big storm

This system on the way for Wednesday has been on the charts for a long time and the forecasts for it have been very consistent.

There are no advisories for this system. .30” of rain or less is likely. Rain should begin early Wednesday and on and off activity is likely into the evening before the system moves on.

It isn’t a huge storm but an area of low pressure looks to track into NorCal and the Central Coast on Wednesday for some rain showers. The snow level looks to be about 6000ft.

The showers are likely early Wednesday into early afternoon.

The system moves out Wednesday PM and Thursday looks quiet.

Friday there appears to be another short-wave moving thru but it looks to lack moisture to work with. A few sprinkles or a light shower are possible, and snow levels look lower (around 4500-4000ft).

But right now it looks more like "a nothing" than "a something". It is more likely this wave just reinforces cooler air into the weekend.

