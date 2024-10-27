Significant cooling, large waves, and widespread gusty winds are on track for Monday

Weather headlines:

-A cold low-pressure system will sweep through the western portion of the United States Monday and Tuesday.

-It will feel the coldest on Monday but drastic cooling is expected by Tuesday and will continue throughout the week.

-Widespread and gusty west-to-north winds will peak on Monday.

Detailed forecast:

Models continued to trend slightly west and deeper for the trough pushing through the region on Monday, increasing the potential for drizzle or light showers through Monday night.

Rainfall totals will generally be very light, under a tenth of an inch, although local amounts of nearly a quarter of an inch are possible in the northern Ventura County mountains.

Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet, locally as low as 5,000 feet by Monday evening or night, with a dusting of snow possible above 6,000 feet.

There is a 5 to 10 percent chance of a thunderstorm this evening. Any thunderstorm will likely be high based with little to no rain, so dry lightning and new fire starts would be the main threat.

Advisory level northwest to north winds will pick up this evening for prone mountain locales such as southwest Santa Barbara County and the interior mountains.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for Santa Barbara County’s southwestern coast, the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Refugio, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, El Capitan State Beach, and the San Marcos Pass from 6 p.m. Sunday, October 27th, through 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29th.

There will be northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

However, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for San Luis Obispo County and other areas of Santa Barbara County at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2024. The Wind advisory for San Luis Obispo County ends at 9 p.m. Monday, but it will end at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29th in Santa Barbara County.

Winds will likely become more widespread Monday afternoon to evening.

Isolated or brief damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph may occur in Gaviota and Refugio. However, it will be strongest from Monday afternoon to evening.

Daytime highs in the 60s to 70s will prevail at lower elevations through the period.

Clear skies, lighter winds, and lingering cold air mass in the wake of our first system may support the first frost or freeze of the season for the coldest interior valleys.

Moderately large west-to-northwest swells and large wind waves will likely cause elevated surf on the west and northwest-facing beaches late Monday through Tuesday night.

During the peak of the event, Surf of 8 to 12 feet is possible north of Point Conception, and surf of 4 to 7 feet is possible on west-facing beaches south of Point Conception.