Significant cooling trend kicks off today, continues through midweek

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Monday!

We saw warmer conditions stick throughout the inland areas of the Central Coast on Saturday and Sunday, but we are expected to see temperatures shift cooler this week, as a cooling trend is on the way!

Today the cooling trend is expected to begin, as increased cloud cover, influenced by monsoonal moisture, will cut down some sunshine in the forecast. That will just start off the trend but there is still extreme heat in the forecast, temps will join the trend Tuesday.

The cooling trend is expected to last until Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to increase on Thursday, as another warm weekend is shortly approaching us again.

By Monday afternoon, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the southern coastal waters and along the eastern border of Los Angeles County.

We are NOT going to see any rain making its way to the Central Coast!

Have a great day Central Coast!