Significant, days-long rain event headed to the Central Coast today

Good Morning Central Coast!

There is a pretty significant rain storm on the way to us so let's jump right in!

All the dense fog that formed overnight has been pushed out of our area as gusts and cloud cover associated with the storm nears us. This means good conditions for the early morning commute (at least visibility wise) before rain moves in to the most northern potions of the Central Coast by 9AM.

Already over the course of the morning, we have witnessed an increase in clouds in the region. While a drop or two of rain is possible anytime now, rain is more likely along a frontal boundary which will get here a little later in the morning. Northern San Luis Obispo county will start seeing the boundary by 8AM, Santa Maria by noon and the Santa Barbara county southcoast by mid afternoon. The front looks to drag its way across the area from northwest to southeast over the entire daytime hours Thursday.

Rain from this portion of the system will bring te potential of up to an inch near the coast with a bit less inland.

This next part is where the forecast has made a significant turn: the second part of this 1-2 punch has sped up. Not only has it sped up but the meteorological set-up is more clear (more model agreement as well). Rain looks to resume by Friday late evening and last through Saturday into Sunday. This second system will be a bit trickier given the overall meteorological set up but also the many events taking place across the region Friday Night, and through the weekend. My advice for those events, pack an umbrella... odds are you will need it at least once.

This second rain event is associated with another low dropping in from the PacNW and arriving at the same time another low comes up from the PacSW. The systems essentially merge. The impact of this is not only the earlier arrival but also the potential for another significant rain event. Models disagree on what the "hot spot" for this second phase of rain will be but most suggest another .5-2" could be possible for the area.

Cumulative rainfall could be impressive. The 18z is very bullish .5-4"! Even if it were only a fraction of that, it is very significant. This assumes the hot spot for accumulation Saturday into Sunday is on the west-facing Central Coast, that hot spot could be further south. However, anytime you see this kind of potential you have to consider what it would be like IF that happened. Flooding could be an issue.

Thus far there are no advisories. I do think wind advisories are possible today as the cold front pushes in.

Temperatures through today, and the majority of the extended forecast stay below normal for this time of year. Most locations will be in the 50s but some 60s are possible for afternoon highs.

Have a great day Central Coast and be sure to stay weather aware!