Significant high surf, coastal flooding continues into early this week

Weather headlines:

-The most dangerous conditions from the significant high-surf event with coastal flooding are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

-It will be sunny and warmer on Monday, but a stronger weather system moving into California will bring light rainfall to the Central Coast on Tuesday.

-Temperatures will range from near normal near the coast, to well above normal for the interior.

Detailed forecast:

The main weather story is the significant high-surf event with coastal flooding expected this holiday week. But the most dangerous conditions will occur Monday into Tuesday.

The reason behind the significant high-surf event is due to a powerful winter west-to-northwest swell bringing dangerously high surf to the Central Coast, especially to the west and northwest-facing beaches.

As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, surf reports show surf heights of 18 feet at Morro Bay and 12 feet at Channel Islands Harbor.

Wave heights are expected to build to 15 to 20 feet on Sunday

By Monday afternoon, surf will peak at 18 to 25 feet on the Central Coast, particularly on west to northwest-facing beaches.

West-facing beaches on the south coast of Santa Barbara County could see surf peaking at 6 to 10 feet.

The peak of the surf is expected Monday afternoon into early Tuesday.

However, these powerful waves will be accompanied by very dangerous rip currents, with the potential of coastal flooding.

Advisories:

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County until 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 24th.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Santa Barbara County until 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 25th.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until noon Tuesday, December 24th.

Sunday rain forecast:

A weak weather system moved through the Central Coast earlier on Saturday, dropping some light rain as far south as Santa Maria, but otherwise, it was of little impact locally.

Rainfall amounts were likely to be under 0.10 inches.

After the system moved through the area, the skies cleared this afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected on Monday after some morning fog clears off.

Christmas Eve rain forecast preview:

A slightly stronger storm will march quickly through California on Tuesday.

However, this system has a farther south trajectory and chances of some light rain may occur for some areas of the Central Coast.

This is another fast-moving system and rain will be short-lived , mostly 3 hours or less at any one location.

The system will begin in the morning over in San Luis Obispo County and late morning and early afternoon across Santa Barbara County.

However, rainfall amounts are still on the lighter side. Most areas will see a quarter inch or less, except between a half and one inch across the northwest portion of San Luis Obispo County with rain rates up to a third of an inch per hour at times.

High temperatures will drop several degrees on Christmas Eve with clouds and rain present during the day. Most communities will see highs in the 50s to low 60s.