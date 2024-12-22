Significant high-surf this weekend into early next week

Weather headlines:

-A significant high-surf event with coastal flooding is expected this weekend into the upcoming holiday week, with the most dangerous conditions expected from Monday into Tuesday.

-Areas of dense fog near the coast will create low visibility at times through Monday.

-Aside from a small chance for light rain near the San Luis Obispo County coast this weekend, it will be dry through Monday.

-A stronger weather system could bring light rainfall to more areas on Christmas Eve.

-Temperatures will range from near normal near the coast, to well above normal for interior areas.

Detailed forecast:

Hello, Central Coast! A significant high-surf event with coastal flooding is expected this weekend into the upcoming week.

As onshore flow returned, it provided another day of cool temperatures across the valleys and pushed more cool ocean air inland.

High cloud coverage will increase through Saturday night into Sunday as lots of high-level moisture pours in from a low-pressure system moving into the eastern Pacific.

Cloud coverage will vary from mostly to partly cloudy and will likely wreak havoc on the stratus and fog coverage.

However, areas of dense fog are possible, more so south of Point Conception than north.

The tail end of a weak system will bring some very light rain to northwest San Luis Obispo County Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts will be minor, likely under 0.10 inches, and unlikely to extend into Santa Barbara County.

Coast and valley temperatures will warm slightly through Monday before crashing again with the next system on Tuesday.

A powerful winter swell is headed for the Central Coast, bringing with it dangerously high surf and the potential for coastal flooding.

A High Surf Advisory in effect from 2 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday, followed by a High Surf Warning from 1 AM Sunday to noon PST Tuesday.

Wave heights are expected to build throughout the weekend, reaching 10 to 15 feet on Saturday and increasing to 15 to 20 feet on Sunday.

By Monday afternoon, waves could reach a staggering 18 to 25 feet, particularly on west to northwest-facing shores. These powerful waves will be accompanied by very dangerous rip currents.