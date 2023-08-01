Significantly cooler temps this week, monsoon moisture to the South East

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off our Tuesday many coastal locations will need to contend with the marine layer as it pushes onshore. Visibility concerns are unlikely but still something to think about.

While there aren't many concerns directly associated with the fog it will help overall heat conditions significantly. Cooler weather continues to develop along the coastal regions as well as in the interior valleys.

Thankfully skies will clear quickly and abundant sunshine as well as some clouds here and there are expected through the day.

The largest factor that is cooling us down today is the monsoon moisture that tore up the lingering high pressure and hot temperatures across the region. For us this means a few more clouds but for areas to our south and east it means rain.

Scattered showers are expected each day in portions of eastern LA county as well as through much of the desert southwest.

Temps today are significantly cooler than even yesterday. Paso Robles and the other interior valley communities will drop towards 90. Coastal valleys retreat to the 70s while beaches see the least change in the low 60s.

This cool down is very much significant and will take Paso Robles to "below normal" temperatures quickly. The average high for this time of the year is 94 degrees.

Through the week temps cool even more, but enjoy it. High heat returns by the weekend as another ridge of high pressure moves into the region.

Have a wonderful Tuesday Central Coast!