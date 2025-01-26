Significantly cooler weather will develop this weekend due to a cold winter storm system

Weather headlines:

-Significantly cooler weather will develop this weekend as a cold storm system moves into the region.

-Rain and mountain snow showers are expected between Saturday afternoon and Monday, likely heaviest late Sunday into Monday.

-Heavy downpours with small hail are possible, as well as any thunderstorms, mainly on Sunday and Monday.

-Dry but cool weather is expected through midweek with a weaker storm possible at the end of the week.

Detailed forecast:

A cold winter storm system will bring rain and mountain snow to California from Saturday through Monday.

Light showers have been observed along the Central Coast, with rain expected to reach Ventura and Los Angeles counties late Saturday afternoon or tonight.

Showers will mostly be light Saturday night into Sunday morning, with rates between 0.1 to 0.25 in/hour.

However, there is a slight chance of some enhanced rainfall tonight, with rates up to 0.50 inches per hour.

The center of the low-pressure storm system is currently spinning right just south of the Bay Area, bringing gusty southerly winds to the higher terrain in Los Angeles County.

As the low drops into Southern California on Sunday and Monday, the very cold air aloft with yield instability for the region, leading to a chance of thunderstorms and/or heavier showers by Sunday afternoon.

Isolated rates of 0.5 to 0.75 in/hour will be possible.

With thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds may occur.

There is a chance of small hail, and waterspouts are possible over the ocean.

Additionally, southerly flow will set up over the region, which will result in an increased risk of heavier rain rates and/or thunderstorms for many areas south of Point Conception, particularly Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Santa Barbara's southcoast will have higher chances of thunderstorms or heavier showers.

Snow levels will be low enough for snow along the Tejon Pass, with a couple of inches of accumulation possible especially Sunday night into Monday.

Convective snow showers may cause snow levels to locally drop to as low as 2,500 feet.

Rainfall totals will be 0.25 to 0.5 inches for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. There will also chance of rainfall totals of 1.5 to 3 inches in the mountains (particularly the south side of the Santa Ynez range).

With this system being so cold, daytime highs will mostly be in the 50s through Monday, then slightly increasing on Tuesday. Overnight lows will also be very chilly, with 30s common.