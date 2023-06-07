Skies should clear partially over the next few days but temps stay cool

The storm system that moved through the Central Coast today is finally kicking out into the Intermountain West. Even though the system is largely gone there's still plenty of cloud cover to contend with which is holding temperatures down.

We should see at least some partial clearing on Thursday and Friday but the region will still be cooler than average as the West is locked into a trough in the upper atmosphere. Inside this trough, an area of low pressure will approach the Central Coast on Saturday and while it appears the surface low will weaken it could still produce a few sprinkles or light showers near the coast on Saturday. This doesn't look like a significant event at all in fact I think most people won't see rain from it but it's a non-zero chance. As you can imagine, this will again hold temperatures down. The 7-day forecast shows that not a single temperature will achieve seasonal averages.

The extended outlooks from the climate prediction center continue to advertise cooler-than-average weather in their 8 to 14 day outlook.