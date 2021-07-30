Slight cooldown on the way for the weekend

This weekend could bring better conditions for the final days of the Midstate Fair with temperatures heading down over the next few days for the inland valleys.

Temperatures continue to trend down throughout the Central Coast with the exception of the North Coast. The inland valleys are straying from triple digit temperatures, giving a temporary reprieve into the low-90s and even into the upper-80s before that trend starts to flip after the weekend. Expect it to be breezy with wind gusts near 25mph for cities like Paso Robles and Atascadero through Saturday.

For the Coastal Valleys, patchy fog will stick around through mid-morning and clear by Friday afternoon. Temperatures are trending down for the weekend into the upper-60s in some regions and mid-70s for others. Wind gusts up to 15mph are expected through Saturday with a calmer day on Sunday.

Over the beach communities, patchy fog will start to dissipate late Friday morning with mostly sunny conditions returning by the afternoon for Pismo Beach. Highs will be in the mid-60s and low-70s with wind guts up to 15mph through Saturday.

Morro Bay will see patchy fog head out by mid-morning with mostly sunny conditions and a high of 65 on Friday. A similar day on Saturday for those heading out to the coast.

