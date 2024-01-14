Slight rain chances may drop in some areas of the Central Coast Saturday into Sunday

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday. Here are some of the latest weather headlines taking place across the Central Coast this weekend and our transition into the next work week. A weakening cold front will bring showers to some northern areas in the region late tonight into Sunday morning with breezy northerly winds across the mountains. There is a possibility of a similar system that is expected to move into the region on Wednesday. Lastly, widespread unsettled weather may return to the region next weekend. Let’s dive in!

We are expecting a weakening front responsible for rain and mountain snow across Central California today and it is expected to slide into the region late tonight into Sunday morning.

Shower activity will mainly be confined across San Luis Obispo County, especially near the coast. But there is a slight chance it extends into Santa Barbara County (minus the South Coast) and interior mountain slopes.

An eddy may spin up in response to the northerly flow, extending low clouds and fog on Sunday morning but it is expected to materialize. Gusty northwesterly winds are expected to develop by Sunday, with a 30-50 percent of reaching advisory levels for portions of southwest Santa Barbara County.

Rainfall accumulations will be light in the interior and fall off on the Santa Barbara County Southcoast, but we'll see light amounts to about 1/4 of an inch for most of the rest of the area.

One exception would be the San Luis Obispo County north coast, where rainfall could exceed 1/4 inch of rain.

After that cold front and area of low pressure kick out of the area, high pressure builds in rapidly and temperatures will start to increase. By early next week temperatures are already back into the middle 60s and upper 60s and potentially lower 70s are possible from Wednesday through Friday next week.

Night to morning low clouds and fog may continue for coastal areas with partly cloudy skies elsewhere.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.