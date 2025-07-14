Slightly cooler temperatures in the middle of this week

Monday was the warmest we will see this week, and Wednesday will be the coolest. Temperatures especially in our inland communities will be noticeably cooler, beginning tomorrow.

Here is what you can expect temperature wise in your community tomorrow.

In Paso Robles the temperature will be 84 with sunny skies.

71 is the high in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria tomorrow.

In Lompoc the high will be 70 degrees with some clouds lingering into the middle of the day.

In Santa Barbara you can expect a high of 69 degrees.

San Miguel will see a high of 87 tomorrow with sunny skies.

Templeton will have a high of 79 and Atascadero will see temperatures reach 77.

In Morro Bay the high will be 59 with some clouds to start your day.

Here is a look at your 7 day forecast.