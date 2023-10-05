SLO breaks a 70-year record for heat and more hot weather on Friday

As expected Thursday was a very hot day and San Luis Obispo broke a record going back to 1953. The 101-degree high was 22 degrees warmer than average. Elsewhere temps were in the 90s to upper 90s and most records for major communities were narrowly missed.

(**update to graphic below, 101 is the daily high for SLO)

Friday will see temps just as warm for most areas. It is all driven by offshore winds in the night and morning hours. We’ll see offshore wind averaging about 15 mph but some local gusts could exceed 20-25mph Friday morning.

Friday we’ll see beaches hit the upper 70s and some 80s with the coastal valleys in the 90s to the triple digits with inland temps headed into the upper 90s and also potentially into the triple digits.

A huge ridge has developed over The West. That ridge looks to cover the entire West today into the weekend before it breaks down. Saturday looks a lot like today and Friday, perhaps a few degrees cooler but not much.

The heat slowly fades Sunday into early next week but our forecast shows more warming down the road in the 10-day forecast. We don’t see rain anytime soon.

