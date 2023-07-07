Slow warming this weekend inland turns into a heat surge next week

Just a few more days before the interior heat begins to jump. The heat wave next week will be confined to the interior while beaches and coastal valleys remain mild.

The reason for the huge differences between the microclimates comes down to marine influence. Right now the depth of the marine-cooled air is greater than 2000 feet which allows it to cross coastal topography and get into the interior.

Next week a ridge of high-pressure backs in from the desert southwest. This will dramatically reduce the depth of the marine layer which will warm the interior dramatically to above-average conditions with temperatures 100 plus beginning Tuesday and lasting through at least Friday.

Coastal valleys will also warm a little during this time frame as the amount of marine influence should diminish a little bit but the changes will not be dramatic. Stay up to date with the forecast as heat advisories are possible next week in the interior.

The good news is the weekend forecast looks fantastic with 60s at the beaches 70s in the coastal valleys and 80s and low 90s in the interior. Those temperatures offer essentially something for everyone's taste.

