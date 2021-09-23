Some areas stick with high temps, some to continue cooling trend

Some parts of the Central Coast will start on the cooling trend that will continue through the weekend, but other areas will see similar weather patterns as Wednesday.

Coastal valleys and interior valleys are likely to see similar temperatures and conditions as Wednesday with highs in the interiors sticking around the low to mid-90s. Paso Robles and Atascadero are forecasted for highs around the mid to upper-90s. The coastal valleys are looking at highs in the low to mid-70s with a high around 80 for San Luis Obispo and close to 75 for Santa Maria. Lows are expected to drop under 50 overnight for some coastal valley communities.

For most of the Central Coast, patchy and dense fog has been looming overnight and looks to continue through mid-morning on Thursday. No fog advisory is in place, but visibility on roads could creep down under half a mile in some areas with heavy fog.

A drop off in temperature will be seen in the Santa Ynez Valley. On Wednesday, highs were in the upper-90s, but Thursday temperatures aren’t expected to top 90 for much of the area.

The Five Cities region will have similar conditions as Wednesday with temperatures sitting in the 60s through your afternoon. A breezy afternoon at the beach winds coming from the northwest, but it looks to be fairly calm with wind gusts only expected to top out around 15-20 mph for the majority of the Central Coast.

