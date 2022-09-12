Some further storms possible after an active weather weekend

Good Morning Central Coast, after a very active weather weekend this week looks to be significantly more mild across the region as we catch the tail end of this active pattern.

To start the morning conditions are clear for the most part with only a few communities facing cloud cover and marine fog. That being said humidity is high across the region and that is something you will absolutely feel over the next few days despite the weekend cool down.

Today will be yet another warm (although much cooler than last week thankfully) and humid day with the unsettled weather pattern with some rain chances continuing through the day Monday. Highs will once again be in the low 90s in the interiors, 80s in many coastal valleys and 60s and 70s at the beaches. This is much closer to normal as compared to what we have faced recently.

Starting Tuesday the pattern will push the remnants of Kay further West and return our conditions to much more typical cool marine conditions at the beaches dry in the interiors.

Night and morning low clouds and fog will reestablish themselves as we turn slightly below normal for temperatures by next week.

Now that we have chatted about what is next lets adress what happened over the weekend. There was a few strong storms that pushed through the region bringing flash flooding and dangerous storms. Sunday there was a Flash Flood Warning issued for North Central Santa Barbara County in response to the Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was in place in the evening hours. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas happened through parts of the Cuyama Valley.

For some more details on that flooding and the damage it produced visit this story.