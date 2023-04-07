Some light rain possible as cold front pushes through northern California

Good morning, Central Coast! We made it to Friday, here is a look at what to expect today.

Temperatures are starting off on the mild side with most lows in the 40s. This slightly warmer than normal morning is thanks to some congressional heating ahead of a cold front later today.

There are a few pockets of fog this morning, take caution where visibility falls.

Today we will put a pause in the warming pattern that has made the last few days on the Central Coast so wonderful. A cold front has been pushing south across the state for the last few days. This has brought significant rain to the Pacific NW as well as in NorCal.

By the time this cold front reaches us it will have lost the majority of its energy and will surge through less as a storm and more as some added just, slightly cooler temps and a slight chance for some scattered showers.

The best chance for some small showers will be along the coasts of San Luis Obispo county. If showers do form they will be quick moving and very light. Many will fall as verga, showers that evaporate before they hit the ground.

This will keep overnight lows up due to the clouds trapping some daytime heat before it radiates off into pace, but it will also filter sunshine early Friday. That filtering along with onshore flow will pull temps back into the 60s for many Friday.

Saturday we start transitioning to high pressure again and temps look to warm a little with more sunshine. Sunday and Monday look to be the warmest days with a lot of 70s and upper 70s are likely for some (like the interior valleys).

The mid-point of next week looks to see temps sag again as the ridge of high-pressure exits and onshore flow resumes.

The extended forecast continues to be problematic. Outside of 7 day the models continue to flip-flop from wet to dry.

Yesterday’s mid-range models liked 2 systems (decent-sized ones) around the middle of the month, those same models were dry today. Models are picking up on activity in the eastern Pacific but the question is IF those storms are actually headed at the Central Coast (or California). I do like the notion that the activity keeps temperatures in check, but if it actually rains meaningfully is yet to be sorted out.

Have a good Friday and a wonderful weekend Central Coast

