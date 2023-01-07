Some rain over the weekend but a significant storm looks likely Monday and Tuesday

Our very active weather pattern continues into and thru next week. The rain this season is more than average to date over the entire Central Coast.

Friday was a break in the weather and most of Saturday looks to be as well. A system does nose into the area later Saturday into Sunday. I don't think that system ruins Saturday (though a few raindrops here and there can't be ruled out). The best chance of rain is later Saturday evening thru overnight into early Sunday morning. I think most of Sunday only faces some scattered shower opportunities and most of those will be early.

After that, we can concentrate on the Monday-Tuesday storm. Some showers are possible early Monday but the heavier rain Monday arrives after sunset thru about the midnight hour when a cold front/trough washes out right over the Central Coast.

Very strong winds are likely again. This will be another challenge to power and other utilities, falling trees is again possible.

This will be significant rain but not even the largest part of the Monday-Tuesday rain. Right after that boundary washes out there is almost no break before the larger and stronger trough arrives to keep rain going thru Tuesday.

Streams will begin to flow and rivers also may near measurement stages locally, this is a precursor to river flooding should active weather continue with few breaks:

This is an atmospheric river event capable of inches of rain. 2-4" for most of SLO county, 1-3" for western Santa Barbara County with 3-5" for the Southcoast, and 4-6+" inches in the Santa Barbara County Mountains. I could see the isolated peaks there up to 8".

