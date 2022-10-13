Some rain reached the Central Coast this week and we have another shot next week

Good Morning Central Coast! We have made it to Thursday and more seasonal weather is moving in as we near the weekend.

Wednesday night into this morning we finally saw some rain along the South coast and interior valleys of Santa Barbara County. It isn't amounting to too much but after near misses or trace amounts most afternoons this week this felt good!

In terms of totals most locations saw just a few hundredths of an inch, broadly through the Santa Barbara metro area and into the rest of SB County.

Click on this link for an interactive map of rain totals in the region.

Jumping into our current conditions, there is a bit of patchy fog through the region but significantly less than in previous mornings, no major concerns for visibility on the morning commute.

Temps are falling slightly once again with interiors in the mid to upper 80s, 70s in the coastal valleys and some beaches struggling to reach 60 today.

Not much change on Friday regarding conditions. But Saturday and Sunday the upper low finally kicks loose and moves over CA into AZ and with the passage, we'll see temps dip a bit and these slightly cooler temps remain early next week.

Mid to late next week another low-pressure system spins up and brings an even better chance of showers for the Central Coast.

Right now it looks like Thursday into the weekend the low will track from the west to the east pushing showers into California, and it could potentially be followed by a cold front from the PacNW early the following week for even another shower chance. These do not look like whopper opportunities in terms of rain totals however some rain helps, and cooler temps help both the drought and fire scenarios.

Have a great day Central Coast!