Some showers linger alongside cold weather

Good Morning Central Coast!

Tuesday brought rain to the Central Coast and significantly cooler air. That change is going to be felt today with continued "winter like" weather.

For most the skies are clear from fog this morning as the forecast remains dominated my the mid level clouds. That is good news for the morning commute although you will still want to grab an extra layer for the early morning hours.

Here is a look at the system we saw yesterday. As expected, the rainfall amounts were generally light. Rocky Butte along the SLO County north coast (a high elevation) got the most rain at .44". Some other locations managed a tenth or two, but the bulk of reports at lower elevations were only in the hundredths of an inch.

Cold air behind this frontal boundary is conditionally unstable, meaning we could see some isolated to scattered showers on Wednesday, but very hit and miss and more missing than hitting. Just don't be shocked if some cumulus form for a quick shower. This is not the emphasis of the day's weather. It'll be a cool to cold day outside of the Southcoast. High temps the next couple of days (other than the Southcoast in SB County) will likely stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A snow shower can't be ruled out in the Santa Barbara county mountains (at high elevations) as we get into Wednesday morning. Higher elevations elsewhere in CA have a better snow opportunity.

Frost will not be a concern tonight but Wed-PM to Thu-AM, Thu-PM to Fri-AM, and Fri-PM to Sat-AM frost will be possible in the interior valleys. A freeze watch is in place Friday night into Saturday morning.

Daytime highs warm Friday and Saturday and slip a little Sunday.

There are more rain chances next week. The American GFS model now suggests systems: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. All look to be quick hitters, splash and dash systems but at least it is something.

Have a great day Central Coast!