Some sunshine expected but temps stay cool ahead of another rain chance

Good morning, Central Coast!

It has been a very odd couple of days weather-wise and we are not done yet. Cool temps will stick around today as a lingering trough of low pressure sticks around.

This evening will feature some sunshine across the region, great news for the several high schools who will be graduating this evening!

Atascadero High – June 8 @ 6 pm

Templeton High – June 8 @ 7 pm

Morro Bay High – June 8 @ 5 pm

Arroyo Grande High – June 8 @ 5 pm

San Marcos High -June 8 @ 5 PM

This weekend a cold front will head to the region and drop temperatures once again but will also reignite rain chances.

It could produce a few sprinkles or light showers near the coast on Saturday. This doesn't look like a significant event at all in fact I think most people won't see rain from it but it's a non-zero chance. As you can imagine, this will again hold temperatures down. The 7-day forecast shows that not a single temperature will achieve seasonal averages.

The extended outlooks from the climate prediction center continue to advertise cooler-than-average weather in their 8 to 14 day outlook.

Have a wonderful Thursday, Central Coast!