Steady weather into the weekend with temps running a little above average

This is one of those weeks a lot of Central Coast residents love: the taste of an extended summer with warm temps (but not too warm) with nice sleeping temps overnight.

This run in the weather pattern looks to extend into the weekend. Slightly cooler conditions develop for Sunday into early next week but the drop in temps is really minor.

Highs in the 60s and lower 70s at beaches is likely while coastal valleys will experience temps in the 70s to low 80s. Mid to upper 80s are on the way for the Santa Ynez Valley. Inland highs will be in the 90s and the Southcoast will be in the 70s to low 80s. There is almost no day-to-day difference until Sunday when those previously mentioned highs develop.

Night and morning clouds will develop at the coast (and occasionally in some interior valleys) but any that forms will clear efficiently.