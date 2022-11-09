Storm clears leaving significant rain and chilly temps

Good Morning Central Coast!

Kicking off the morning most of the Central Coast will be a bit on the soggy side. Yesterday's rain was very much needed and has soaked the region. If you are waking up in the Cuyama Valley there is some snow nearby. The highest elevations in Santa Barbara county, just south of Cuyama Valley, there are spots with up to an inch of snow accumulation. This will melt very quickly but sunrise could be stunning with this snow. That being said roads are dangerous to kick off the morning. Be careful.

Here are some of the 2-day rainfall totals. They are not complete official totals as there are still some showers working through the region. (No town or city has just one reading, so your totals are sure to differ. The idea isn't to report the highest amount but something most representative of the community area)

As expected the area got hit with a second round of locally intense rainfall yesterday with some lingering scattered activity still happening though the afternoon into the evening. Ultimately the forecast did pretty well on timing and totals. We'd been predicting .5-2+" for most with a few areas potentially seeing 3" and that is largely what we got.

We are not entirely done with activity with the storm, the trough is still moving thru the area. There is still unstable air aloft with energy moving thru the trough. Some showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible but activity will be diminishing as we get towards dawn. There are a few lingering showers in the highest elevations but most of our accumulation is done.

There is one remaining advisory in the region, a high surf advisory through 9AM for 8-12 foot waves with max sets to 14ft. As a reminder it is always a good idea to stay out of the water for 72 hours after a major storm.

Temperatures will struggle to recover with a fall-like pattern in the region, though no additional rain is expected into next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!