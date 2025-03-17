Storm system departs and the sun will return

The Central Coast has seen a weak front move through the area, bringing light rain primarily to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties this morning. Rainfall has been minimal, generally less than a quarter inch for the Central Coast, with the exception of the northwest tip of San Luis Obispo County, where up to a half inch is possible.

The weak nature of the front, combined with limited moisture in the atmosphere, is the primary reason for the light rainfall. The front's passage was more of a glancing blow, rather than a direct hit.

Gusty west to northwest winds are spreading across the region this afternoon and overnight. Wind Advisories are in effect for the mountains and coastal areas, with gusts expected in the 40 to 50 mph range, and isolated gusts to 60 mph in wind-favored mountain locations. The strong pressure gradient behind the departing front is generating these gusty winds.

There is also a high surf advisory beginning this evening for 7-11ft waves whipped up by the recent system

Looking ahead, ridging will build into the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be the main weather feature, with northerly winds expected in the mountains and locally into the valleys on Tuesday. By Wednesday, offshore flow will develop, potentially leading to a weak offshore wind event. Sunshine and offshore flow will bring gradual warming. The interior will cool Tuesday as the north flow brings in colder air, but will then warm significantly on Wednesday as the cool air advection shuts off.

The extended forecast shows a series of weak troughs and ridges moving through the area from Thursday through Sunday. Sunday's ridge will be the strongest, bringing the warmest temperatures of the period. Surface patterns will remain relatively consistent, with moderate offshore flow from the north and weak onshore flow to the east. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the period. Some coastal morning low clouds may develop towards the end of the week and the weekend. Sub-advisory gusty northerly canyon winds are possible in the evenings and early mornings. Maximum temperatures will fluctuate slightly each day from Thursday through Saturday, remaining close to normal except for the near-shore areas, which will be a few degrees below normal. Sunday will be the warmest day, with highs in the 70s in the warmest valley locations.