Storm system exists leaving behind wind, only rain 'chances' ahead

While the rain system has moved out, the wind is still a factor, particularly for southern Santa Barbara County. We had some very strong gusts earlier today, over 70 mph in the Montecito Hills, causing downed trees and power outages in parts of Santa Barbara County.

Winds will gradually decrease overnight, but expect breezy conditions to continue, especially in the mountains. There are Wind Advisories in effect, so be aware of potential hazards like blowing debris.

Clearing Skies:

The northerly winds will help clear out the clouds tonight for most of us.

Slight Chance of Rain Thursday Night into Friday, then Sunday:

A weak weather system will brush by the Central Coast Thursday night into Friday, bringing a slight chance of light rain, mainly to San Luis Obispo County. Most areas will likely see less than a tenth of an inch, but northwest SLO County could get up to 0.20 inches.

Another weak system could bring a slight chance of showers, mainly to SLO County, on Sunday. Both chances will deliver less than today’s system and Sunday’s system is more of a possibility than probability.

Christmas Day Weather:

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny but several degrees cooler than normal. Inland areas will see highs in the mid-60s, while coastal areas will be cooler.

Thursday and Friday:

Expect warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday, a few degrees above average for inland areas. Highs will reach the upper 60s inland, with cooler temperatures along the coast and in northwest SLO County.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry, with temperatures several degrees above normal away from the coast.

Mostly sunny and dry, with temperatures several degrees above normal away from the coast. Monday and Tuesday: A cooling trend starts Monday, with temperatures in SLO and Santa Barbara Counties dropping to several degrees below normal by Tuesday.

Technical Notes (for weather enthusiasts):

Today's rain and wind were caused by an "upper-level trough" and a "cold front" moving quickly through the area.

The strong winds were also influenced by a "strong north pressure gradient," which is basically a difference in air pressure that creates wind.

The slight chance of rain Thursday night/Friday and Sunday is associated with weak "upper-level disturbances" passing by.

The changing temperatures are related to shifts in the upper-level wind flow, with "onshore flow" bringing cooler air and "offshore flow" bringing warmer air.

Bottom Line:

Expect a windy evening with clearing skies, a slight chance of light rain mainly for SLO County Thursday night into Friday and again on Sunday, and fluctuating temperatures through the next several days. Stay safe and have a great Christmas!